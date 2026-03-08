Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today

March 8, 2026   06:53 am

Except for showers or thundershowers that may occur at a few places in Southern province and Rathnapura district after 2.00 pm, mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, today (08), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added.

