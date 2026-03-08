The United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) has rejected claims that the Iranian warship ‘IRIS Dena’, which was sunk in a submarine attack near Sri Lankan waters, was unarmed, stating that the vessel was a legitimate military target under the Law of Armed Conflict.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), INDOPACOM described Iran’s claim that the IRIS Dena was unarmed as ‘false’, asserting that the Law of Armed Conflict authorized the use of force to target and destroy valid military targets.

It further alleged that "U.S. forces planned for and Sri Lanka provided life-saving support to survivors in accordance with the Law of Armed Conflict".

The statement comes after Iran had strongly disputed the U.S. position while declaring that the sunken warship was ‘unarmed’.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is visiting India, recently said the IRIS Dena was in a non-combat configuration and was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

Accordingly, Khatibzadeh described the U.S. action as a ‘serious violation of international law.’

The incident occurred as the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was returning home after participating in the MILAN multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were reportedly killed in the attack, marking a major escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 Iranians who were rescued from the Iranian warship “IRIS Dena” by the Sri Lanka Navy earlier was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital, Galle. Around 180 individuals were on board the Iranian Navy vessel, which was in distress about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.