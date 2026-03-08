Women are vital social partners: PM Harini urges a thriving nation where women lead with dignity

As the world marks International Women’s Day, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has extended greetings to all women in Sri Lanka and around the world. She highlighted this year’s UN theme, ‘‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,’’ emphasizing the importance of realizing women’s rights, delivering justice, and taking meaningful action for all women and girls.

The Prime Minister stressed that women are the true pillars of Sri Lankan society and the economy. She outlined government initiatives under the policy framework ‘‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life,’’ which aim to recognize women as active partners in national development rather than mere beneficiaries.

Key measures include promoting women’s entrepreneurship, supporting self-employment through technical and financial assistance, strengthening safety in public transport and workplaces, and increasing women’s representation in decision-making bodies. Programs to improve women’s nutrition, reproductive health, and mental well-being were also highlighted.

Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized that women are vital social partners endowed with intelligence, resilience, and creativity.

She called for a future where women can live without fear, have their talents recognized, and lead dignified lives.

On this International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister expressed hope that it will mark the beginning of a new era in which the aspirations of all women in Sri Lanka are fully realized and celebrated globally.

Full message by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on International Women’s Day 2026:

‘‘I extend my greetings to all sisters and daughters in Sri Lanka and around the globe on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This year, the United Nations has declared the global theme for International Women’s Day as ‘‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,’’ emphasizing the realization of rights, the delivery of justice, and meaningful action for all women and girls.



Women are the true pillar of Sri Lankan society and economy. The role they play within the family and in society has today become a decisive factor in shaping the future of our nation. Through the Government’s policy statement, ‘‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life,’’ we envision going beyond treating women as mere beneficiaries and recognizing them as active partners in national development, ensuring that they receive the dignity and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

Within our policy framework, special focus has been placed on women. We are committed to recognizing the economic contribution extended by women as housewives, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and expanding access to the technical and financial support necessary for self-employment alongside strengthening the legal framework required to ensure women’s safety in public transport, workplaces, and within the family environment. Further, we are taking steps to create the environment to increase women’s representation in decision-making bodies at national and regional levels. Special attention is also being given to implementing targeted programmes aimed at improving women’s nutrition, reproductive health, and mental well-being.

Women are not a group seeking sympathy; they are vital social partners endowed with intelligence, resilience, and creativity. Our goal is to build a ‘‘Thriving Nation’’ where a woman can walk without fear or doubt, where her talents are duly recognized, and where she can lead a life of dignity

On this International Women’s Day, I sincerely hope that it marks the beginning of a new era in which the aspirations of all women in our country are realized as they shine before the world.’’