Two suspects arrested with Ice in Kurunegala and Padukka

March 8, 2026   09:16 am

Two suspects have been arrested by police in separate locations on charges related to the possession of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).   

In Alasswatta area, Kurunegala, a 35-year-old resident of Maspotha has been arrested with 126 grams 500 milligrams of ‘Ice.’

The arrest was carried out during a raid conducted by a team of officers from the Kurunegala Police Station. 

The Kurunegala police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, in Padukka at the Udumulla junction, another suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Padukka, has been arrested with 14 grams 420 milligrams of ‘Ice.’ 

Police also had recovered Rs. 325,000, believed to have been earned from drug trafficking. 

The arrest was made by a team of officers from the Homagama Division Criminal Investigation Department. 

Accordingly, the Padukka police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

