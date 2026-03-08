Twenty-two out of 32 Iranian sailors rescued following the sinking of the Iranian warship ‘IRIS Dena’ have been transferred to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) base in Koggala after being discharged from the Karapitiya Hospital yesterday (07).

The incident occurred as the Iranian frigate ‘IRIS Dena’ was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

A total of 32 Iranians who were rescued from the Iranian warship “IRIS Dena” by the Sri Lanka Navy earlier was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital, Galle.

It is reported that ten Iranians sailors are still receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Over 100 individuals were on board the Iranian Navy vessel, which was in distress about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.

However, at least 87 Iranian sailors were reportedly killed in the attack, marking a major escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors who were killed in the attack on the IRIS Dena were conducted recently at Galle National Hospital.