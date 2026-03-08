22 Iranian sailors discharged from hospital, transferred to SLAFs Koggala base

22 Iranian sailors discharged from hospital, transferred to SLAFs Koggala base

March 8, 2026   10:45 am

Twenty-two out of 32 Iranian sailors rescued following the sinking of the Iranian warship ‘IRIS Dena’ have been transferred to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) base in Koggala after being discharged from the Karapitiya Hospital yesterday (07).

The incident occurred as the Iranian frigate ‘IRIS Dena’ was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. 

A total of 32 Iranians who were rescued from the Iranian warship “IRIS Dena” by the Sri Lanka Navy earlier was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital, Galle. 

It is reported that ten Iranians sailors are still receiving medical treatment in hospital.     

Over 100 individuals were on board the Iranian Navy vessel, which was in distress about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.

However, at least 87 Iranian sailors were reportedly killed in the attack, marking a major escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors who were killed in the attack on the IRIS Dena were conducted recently at Galle National Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin