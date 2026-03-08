Over 102 kg of heroin found aboard fishing trawler seized by Navy in southern seas

Over 102 kilograms of the narcotic substance heroin have been recovered from the intercepted local multi-day fishing trawler that was seized by the Sri Lanka Navy, last night (07), in the deep seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

The intercepted multi-day fishing trawler and the suspects were today brought to the Dikkowita Harbor, where examinations confirmed that the seized stock of sacks suspected to contain narcotics was in fact heroin.

In addition, naval and investigative teams have also recovered approximately 900 grams of cocaine from the intercepted vessel.