Narcotics haul seized from fishing trawler estimated to be worth around Rs. 2.8 billion

March 8, 2026   01:07 pm

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara, stated that the estimated street value of the narcotics haul seized aboard the multi-day fishing trawler intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy on suspicion of drug trafficking in southern waters is nearly Rs. 2.8 billion.

Following inspections, officials had discovered 103 kilograms of heroin and nearly one kilogram of cocaine, which were subsequently taken into custody.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks after visiting the location and inspecting the seized vessel and the narcotic substances.

Speaking to the media, he further stated:

‘‘At present, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has verified the total quantity of heroin and cocaine. There are 103 kilograms of heroin and approximately one kilogram of cocaine. The estimated value of this stock is around Rs. 2.8 billion. This is a very large quantity. In connection with the incident, six suspects have been taken into custody, and legal action will be taken against those involved,’‘ the Deputy Minister said.   

