Four Sri Lankans injured in ongoing Middle East Conflict

March 8, 2026   01:36 pm

A total of four Sri Lankans have reportedly been injured due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra stated.

However, the Deputy Minister further noted that all four individuals have now received treatment and have been discharged from hospitals.

He also stated that, given the current situation, the incumbent government is giving priority to the safety of Sri Lankans living in the Middle East, and that continuous monitoring is being carried out through diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, the military conflict involving Iran with Israel and the United States continues in the region.

Although the Iranian President stated that Iran will not carry out further attacks on neighboring Middle Eastern countries and has apologized for the attacks carried out so far, foreign media reports that Iranian forces are still continuously launching attacks on Middle Eastern countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, foreign media reported that a Pakistani driver was killed after debris of a drone, which had been destroyed by the air defense system in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, fell to the ground.

