President pledges to make Sri Lanka the most humane nation in the world

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that his vision is to make Sri Lanka a nation recognized by the world for placing humanity above all else.

Addressing the International Women’s Day celebration held in Colombo today (08), President Dissanayake stated that Sri Lanka aims to send a clear message to the international community that the Sri Lankan nation will always stand at the forefront of humanity, especially during times of global conflict and war.

The President emphasized that although many countries in the world may be economically developed, Sri Lanka — despite facing various economic challenges — seeks to establish a global reputation as a country where people live with deep compassion, empathy, and humanity.

President Dissanayake also highlighted that in the effort to build a state that treats all citizens equally and with compassion, women and children will occupy a central place in national policy. Speaking at the event, he expressed his appreciation to the women of the National People’s Power (NPP) for the role they played in bringing the current government to power and supporting its political journey.

“I believe the sisters gathered here today performed a remarkable task when this government was formed,” the President said. “This is also the first occasion in recent history where such a large number of women have come together in one place. In my view, the best indicator of whether a government is functioning well is the extent to which the women of that country stand with it. The presence of thousands of women here today is a powerful symbol of the public confidence placed in our administration.”

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated the government’s broader mission is to create a hopeful future for women who have long carried heavy emotional and social burdens in their lives. According to the President, national development cannot be achieved without recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by women in society.

“Our plans for the country’s future include specific attention to the problems that women face simply because they are women,” the President said. “Only by addressing these issues can we uplift the entire nation.”

President Dissanayake also raised concerns about the growing drug crisis in the country, noting that narcotics are increasingly consuming the youth and creating fear and anxiety among mothers. He pointed out that when a child becomes addicted to drugs, the emotional pain is felt most deeply by the mother, and the social stigma faced by the child often isolates families within their communities.

As a result, the government has launched a continuous nationwide program aimed at eradicating narcotics and vowed to eliminate drug abuse entirely.

Education was another key issue highlighted in the President’s speech. President Dissanayake noted that the greatest aspiration of most mothers is to ensure that their children receive a good education. He said the government intends to reduce the burden placed on families regarding their children’s schooling.

President Dissanayake also announced that major education reforms will be introduced starting from Grade 6 next year, with the goal of creating an education system that not only produces academically capable students but also nurtures compassion and social responsibility among young people.

In a significant policy proposal aimed at empowering women economically, the President said the government is planning a scheme under which women who lack property or assets required as loan collateral will receive government guarantees. If borrowers are unable to repay the loans, the state will intervene and settle them, the Head of State claimed.

He also pointed to the severe impact of high-interest microfinance loans, stating that in some rural communities many women have lost their lives due to the unbearable pressure of debt. According to the President, rural women have become victims of predatory lending systems.

To address this issue, the government plans to introduce new legislation to protect women from such debt traps. Additionally, a new concessional loan program will be launched to provide women with affordable financial support while ensuring that funded projects are properly monitored and managed.

The President further explained that the government is already implementing a financial assistance program through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to support women who are unable to manage loans.

Addressing social issues, President Dissanayake also acknowledged that violence against women has increased in society. He stated that if the existing legal framework for protecting women proves inadequate, the government will introduce stronger laws to ensure their safety.

“While celebrating Women’s Day, we are working with the intention of building a new future for the women of our country — a future that frees them from the heavy burdens of pain and suffering they have carried for a long time,” the President said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also noted that certain cultural practices have historically placed women in vulnerable positions. He said the present government intends to introduce new legal protections to liberate women from such situations, while ensuring that these reforms are implemented carefully in a way that does not create unnecessary cultural conflict.