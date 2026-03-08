Israel’s military has issued a warning to Iran that it will continue pursuing every successor of the country’s deceased supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a post on X, the IDF’s Farsi-language account said: ‘‘Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which has not convened for decades, will soon gather in the city of Qom.

‘‘We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor.

‘‘We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you either. This is a warning!’’

Source: BBC

--Agencies