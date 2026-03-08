Gulf nations report fresh strikes today

March 8, 2026   02:40 pm

Countries across the Persian Gulf reported a new wave of drone and missile strikes on Sunday morning.

The Kuwaiti Army said that a “wave of hostile drones” targeted fuel storage at the Kuwait International Airport on Sunday local time, and that shrapnel and debris from interceptions had damaged some civilian infrastructure. The armed forces also intercepted a number of ballistic missiles, state media reported.

Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security building was hit in a drone strike, according to state-run media. Footage geolocated by CNN showed the roughly 22-story building in flames in the early hours. State media said there were no injuries.

Two Kuwaiti border security personnel were killed on Sunday morning “while performing their national duty,” state media reported, without giving other details. It’s not clear if the incident was related to the strikes at the airport and government building.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense has also said it endured drone attacks, intercepting at least 21 drones in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Across the King Fahd Causeway in Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said three people were wounded and a university building was damaged by falling “missile fragments.” A water desalination plant was also damaged, it said.

Air defenses in the UAE were “currently responding to a missile threat,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority wrote in a post on X early Sunday.

The various drone and missile attacks come after Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to Gulf nations on Saturday for the many drone and missile attacks of the past week on US bases in the region, saying Iran would stop striking its neighbors unless it came under attack.

Pezeshkian’s office later clarified that he meant “if regional countries do not cooperate in America’s attack on us, we will not attack them.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies

