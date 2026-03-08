Three CEOs appointed to new power sector companies as CEB operations end

Three Chief Executive Officers (CEO) have been appointed to three of the six companies established to replace the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), which is currently being dissolved as part of the restructuring of the country’s power sector.

Accordingly, Engineer N. G. Saliya Panditharatne has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Lanka Electricity Generation Lanka (Private) Limited, while Engineer N. S. Wettasinghe has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Transmission Network Service Providers (Private) Limited. Meanwhile, Engineer K. S. I. Kumara has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited.

The appointments have been made on February 6. However, it is reported that new Chief Executive Officers have not yet been appointed for the Electricity Board Employees Fund (Private) Limited and Energy Ventures Lanka (Private) Limited, two other companies formed under the restructuring process.

Meanwhile, all trade unions that were previously established by employees under the Ceylon Electricity Board will cease to exist from midnight today.

This follows the official termination of operational activities of the CEB at midnight today as part of the restructuring process.

As a result, the existing unions will be automatically dissolved, and employees will be required to register and establish new trade unions under their respective new employers.

Sources within the electricity sector state that more than 40 trade unions that previously operated under the CEB have already begun taking steps to register new unions under the newly formed companies that will function as their employers.