Sri Lanka grants one-month free visa to rescued Iranian sailors

Sri Lanka grants one-month free visa to rescued Iranian sailors

March 8, 2026   03:41 pm

The government will grant free visas valid for one month to a group rescued from Iranian vessels, allowing them to remain in the country under humanitarian protection, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.

Minister Wijepala stated that similar decisions could be taken in the future as well, stressing that such measures would not be intended to support or harm any particular party.

According to the Minister, the decision regarding the Iranian sailors was taken by strictly adhering to international conventions and maritime laws applicable to the country.

He further emphasized that the government acted in line with a non-aligned policy while addressing the situation involving the Iranian seafarers, ensuring that Sri Lanka maintained neutrality while fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)