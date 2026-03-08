Sri Lanka grants one-month free visa to rescued Iranian sailors

The government will grant free visas valid for one month to a group rescued from Iranian vessels, allowing them to remain in the country under humanitarian protection, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.

Minister Wijepala stated that similar decisions could be taken in the future as well, stressing that such measures would not be intended to support or harm any particular party.

According to the Minister, the decision regarding the Iranian sailors was taken by strictly adhering to international conventions and maritime laws applicable to the country.

He further emphasized that the government acted in line with a non-aligned policy while addressing the situation involving the Iranian seafarers, ensuring that Sri Lanka maintained neutrality while fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities.