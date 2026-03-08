Iran attacks breach international law, Swiss Defence Minister says

March 8, 2026   04:04 pm

The United States and Israel have broken international law with their attacks on Iran, Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister said in an interview published on Sunday, the latest European leader to raise concerns about the conflict.

Legal experts have said many countries will consider the attacks unjustified under the United Nations Charter, under which member countries must refrain from using force or the threat of force without U.N authorisation or unless acting in self-defence.

“The Federal Council is of the opinion that the ⁠attack on Iran constitutes a violation of international law,” Pfister told SonntagsZeitung, referring to the Swiss cabinet.

“In our view it constitutes a violation on the prohibition of violence,” he added, calling on all parties involved to halt the fighting to protect the civilian population.

VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW

Pfister said he was referring to all the countries not complying with the prohibition on violence, including the United States and Israel.

“The Americans and Israel have attacked Iran from the air. ⁠In doing so, they, like Iran, violated international law,” Pfister said.

The comments chime with those of German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, who told the RND newspaper network that he had “serious doubts that this war is legitimate under international law.”

Klingbeil ⁠also came out strongly against the idea of any potential German participation in the war: “I say clearly: this is not our war. We will not participate in this war.”

He ⁠said there was a “great danger that we are sliding ever deeper into a world where there are no longer any rules. We do not want ⁠to live in a world where only the law of the strongest applies.”

Spain has also denounced the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran as reckless and illegal.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

