Coast Guard personnel clean up oil spillage in seas off Hikkaduwa

March 8, 2026   05:21 pm

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel have responded swiftly to clean the oil contaminated beach areas in Hikkaduwa.
 
The Coast Guard personnel with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy, the Marine Environment Protection Authority and the Coastal Conservation Department commenced cleaning the oil contaminated beach areas in Narigama, Thotagamuwa and Hikkaduwa in order to prevent damages to the marine ecosystem, Sri Lanka Coast Guard said in a statement.

 

