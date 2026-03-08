Two Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon early Sunday morning, according to the Israeli military, marking the country’s first military deaths since the war began.

The soldiers were near a D-9 bulldozer when Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at their position, an Israeli source told CNN.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified one of those killed as MSgt. Maher Khatar, 38. The IDF did not identify the second soldier killed.

At least 14 Israeli soldiers have been injured in fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Source: CNN

- Agencies