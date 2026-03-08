Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

March 8, 2026   07:16 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western and in the Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

The heat index — the temperature felt by the human body — is expected to rise to the ‘Caution Level’ in several areas tomorrow (09), according to the Department of Meteorology.

‘The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body’, said the Met Department in a statement.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)