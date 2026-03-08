Nearly 400 people killed in Lebanon since Israel began attacks, health minister says

At least 394 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began strikes on the country earlier this week, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Among those killed are 83 children and 42 women, health minister Rakan Nasreddine said. At least another 1,130 people have been injured in the same time frame, he added, including 254 children and 274 women.

Israel says it is launching attacks on its northern neighbor to eradicate the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

More than 450,000 people inside Lebanon have been registered as displaced as of yesterday, the country’s social affairs minister Haneen Sayed said at a news conference.

Source: CNN

- Agencies