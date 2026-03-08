Strikes on US bases a legal act of self-defence: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran’s attacks on US targets in the Middle East are a response to the war “imposed” by the US and Israel.

In an interview with NBC, the Foreign Minister said Iran did not choose the conflict and is acting in self-defence.

“This is not the war of our choice. This is imposed on us by the United States and by Israel,” he said, describing the conflict as “unprovoked, unwarranted and illegal”.

Iran’s retaliatory military actions are directed at US bases, installations, and assets in the region, even if they are located on the territory of neighbouring countries, said Araghchi.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister has also said the selection of a new supreme leader will be decided by the country’s Assembly of Experts, stressing that it is an internal matter for the Iranian people.

Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s political institutions were continuing to function normally.

“A new supreme leader is going to be elected soon by the Assembly of Experts,” he said, adding that the president, cabinet and parliament were all continuing their duties.

He also pushed back against comments by US President Donald Trump, saying Iran would not allow outside interference in its domestic affairs.

“This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader,” he said. “It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else’s business.”

- Agencies