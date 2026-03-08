US military tells Iran civilians to stay indoors

US military tells Iran civilians to stay indoors

March 8, 2026   09:31 pm

US Central Command has urged civilians in Iran to stay inside their homes alleging Iranian forces are using heavily populated areas to launch drones and missiles.

“This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law,” it said in a statement.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, added, “Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people.”

The statement is similar to those issued previously by Israel, which accused Hamas fighters of using civilian areas in Gaza to launch rockets.

Since the start of the strikes on 28 February, Iran has also accused the United States of hitting civilian infrastructure. BBC Verify has documented damage to a hospital, sporting centres, a Unesco world heritage site and two schools - one of which saw 168 people killed on Saturday morning, according to Iranian officials.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)