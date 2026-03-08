US military tells Iran civilians to stay indoors

US Central Command has urged civilians in Iran to stay inside their homes alleging Iranian forces are using heavily populated areas to launch drones and missiles.

“This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law,” it said in a statement.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, added, “Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people.”

The statement is similar to those issued previously by Israel, which accused Hamas fighters of using civilian areas in Gaza to launch rockets.

Since the start of the strikes on 28 February, Iran has also accused the United States of hitting civilian infrastructure. BBC Verify has documented damage to a hospital, sporting centres, a Unesco world heritage site and two schools - one of which saw 168 people killed on Saturday morning, according to Iranian officials.

- Agencies