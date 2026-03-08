Missile kills Indian and Bangladeshi in central Saudi Arabia

An attack on a residential building in Saudi Arabia has killed at least two people and wounded 12 others, the civil defence agency stated.

Those killed were of Indian and ⁠Bangladeshi nationalities, the civil defence agency said ⁠in a post on X.

The strike hit a compound in central al-Kharj governorate, the agency said.

Iran’s ⁠Revolutionary Guard said ⁠earlier that it targeted radar systems in locations that included Saudi’s al-Kharj, where the deaths were reported.

Iran began hitting targets in Israel as well as US military assets in Gulf states after the initial US-Israeli strikes on February 28 and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia and US consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks on Tuesday.

