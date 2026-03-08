India beat New Zealand to become first team to win three T20 world titles

March 8, 2026   10:44 pm

India won the T20 World Cup for a record third time with a 96-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday to the delight of more than 100,000 fans at the largest cricket ground in the world.

India scored an imposing 255-5 in the final after losing the toss and batting first at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Opener Sanju Samson hit a brilliant 46-ball 89 with eight sixes.

New Zealand never posed a threat in its chase and was all out for 159 in 19 overs. Tim Seifert scored a 26-ball 52.

India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024.

New Zealand was aiming for its first T20 World Cup triumph. It also finished as runner-up in the 2021 final, losing to Australia in Dubai.

India’s total was the third highest score in the history of the tournament but the defending champions could have been forgiven for leaving the field disappointed at not getting even more runs.

The tournament co-hosts had reached 203-1 in only 15 overs before James Neesham (3-46) took three key wickets in the 16th over.

Neesham dismissed Samson and also claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan (54 in 25) and captain Suryakumar Yadav, for a golden duck.

Abhishek Sharma hit a 21-ball 52 and Shivam Dube needed only eight deliveries in his 26 not out.

Neesham conceded 24 runs in the last over of India’s innings.

Source: AP

-Agencies

