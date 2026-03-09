Iranian army says at least 104 killed in US attack on Iranian warship off Sri Lankas coast
March 9, 2026 06:55 am
The Iranian army said on Sunday that at least 104 people were killed and 32 were wounded in an attack by the U.S. on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast last week.
A U.S. submarine sank the frigate Dena in the Indian Ocean about 19 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern port city of Galle on Wednesday, killing dozens of sailors and dramatically widening Washington’s pursuit of the Iranian navy.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies