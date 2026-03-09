The Iranian army said on Sunday that at least 104 people were killed and 32 were wounded in an attack by ⁠the U.S. on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast last week.

A U.S. submarine sank the frigate Dena in the Indian Ocean about ⁠19 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern port city of Galle on ⁠Wednesday, killing dozens of sailors and dramatically widening ⁠Washington’s pursuit of the Iranian navy.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies