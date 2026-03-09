Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the island, except for showers or thundershowers that may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.