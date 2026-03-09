19-year-old arrested over reckless motorcycle riding video circulating on social media

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by Police in connection with a video circulated on social media showing a motorcycle being ridden in a reckless and dangerous manner.

According to Police, the video showed two youths riding a motorcycle recklessly, obstructing other vehicles and posing a risk to other motorists.

Based on the video footage, police had launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigations revealed that the motorcycle had been travelling towards Anamaduwa at the time of the incident.

Subsequently, a team of officers from the Nawagattegama Police Station arrested the youth yesterday (08).

He was taken into custody on charges of reckless and dangerous riding and attempting culpable homicide by endangering the lives of other motorists.

Police had also taken the motorcycle used in the incident into custody.

The suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of the Nawagattegama area, police said.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Anamaduwa Magistrate’s Court today (09), while Nawagattegama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.