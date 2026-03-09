24-year-old businessman arrested with foreign-manufactured cigarettes at BIA

24-year-old businessman arrested with foreign-manufactured cigarettes at BIA

March 9, 2026   08:06 am

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes into the country.

The arrested suspect, a 24-year-old businessman from Negombo, was taken into custody, yesterday (08), officials said.

The seized consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes is estimated to have a street value of Rs. 5.1 million.

He had arrived at the airport at 9.50 p.m. from Dubai onboard Emirates flight EK-650.

Upon inspection, officers discovered 170 cartons containing 34,000 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, which had been concealed inside his luggage.

The suspect was released on police bail and is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on March 11 for further legal proceedings.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)