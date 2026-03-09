At least 32 injured in Bahrain after drone attack - state media

At least 32 people were injured in Bahrain after an Iranian drone attack near the capital, according to a report by the state owned Bahrain News Agency.

The report, which quoted the Ministry of Health, said that all those injured were Bahraini citizens - including a 17-year-old girl who suffered severe head and eye injuries.

The youngest person injured was a two-month-old.

Of those injured, four were ‘‘serious cases’‘, the report added, which included children that required surgery.

Source: BBC

--Agencies