Over 3,600 road accidents reported in Sri Lanka within first two months of 2026 - Police

March 9, 2026   08:39 am

Sri Lanka Police stated that more than 3,600 road accidents have been recorded within the first two months of the year.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 3,642 road accidents occurred during the period from January 1 to March 2.

It is further noted that 405 fatal road accidents occurred during this period, resulting in 422 fatalities.

The Police also stated that 866 serious accidents, 1,730 accidents resulting in minor injuries, and 641 accidents involving property damage were reported.

