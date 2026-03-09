Trump says ending war will be mutual decision with Netanyahu

Trump says ending war will be mutual decision with Netanyahu

March 9, 2026   08:50 am

Donald Trump has said a decision on when to end the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one that he will make with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Times of Israel reports.

In the brief telephone interview, the US president also asserted that the Islamic Republic would have destroyed Israel if he and Netanyahu had not been around.

He said: “Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it... We’ve worked together. We’ve destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel.”

The US president was asked whether he alone would decide when the war with Iran ends, or if Netanyahu would also have a say.

“I think it’s mutual... a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said.

Asked whether Israel could continue the war even after the US decides to stop its strikes, Trump declined to speculate, before adding: “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary.”

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

