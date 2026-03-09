Indian national arrested with over 2.7 kg of Kush at BIA

Indian national arrested with over 2.7 kg of Kush at BIA

March 9, 2026   09:06 am

A foreign passenger has been arrested earlier today (09) by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to leave the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a stock of ‘‘Kush’‘ cannabis.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old Indian national engaged in business, officials said. 

The estimated street value of the seized stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis is Rs. 27.62 million, according to officials. 

He had arrived at the BIA at around 12:10 a.m. today from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, onboard AirAsia flight FD-047.

Upon inspection of his two pieces of luggage, officers had discovered 2 kilograms and 762 grams of ‘‘Kush’‘ cannabis, which had been concealed in six packets.

The suspect and the seized narcotics are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)