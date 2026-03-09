Indian national arrested with over 2.7 kg of Kush at BIA

A foreign passenger has been arrested earlier today (09) by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to leave the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a stock of ‘‘Kush’‘ cannabis.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old Indian national engaged in business, officials said.

The estimated street value of the seized stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis is Rs. 27.62 million, according to officials.

He had arrived at the BIA at around 12:10 a.m. today from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, onboard AirAsia flight FD-047.

Upon inspection of his two pieces of luggage, officers had discovered 2 kilograms and 762 grams of ‘‘Kush’‘ cannabis, which had been concealed in six packets.

The suspect and the seized narcotics are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today for further legal proceedings.