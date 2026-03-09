Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the political, economic, and social rights of women are not confined merely to laws or written documents, but are realized in the daily lives of every woman in the country.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating as the Chief Guest at the National Celebration of International Women’s Day 2026, held on March 8 at the Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium of the University of Ruhuna in Matara, under the theme “The Pride of a Prosperous Country – She is the Nation’s Path Forward,” according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister further stated:

“The freedoms we enjoy today, including the right to education and political rights, were won through the struggles carried out by women throughout history. This day is not merely confined to flowers. Our goal is to safeguard those rights and create an environment where every woman in our country can lead her life towards a better future.

The products of women entrepreneurs in this country should not remain confined to their local areas. The government is working to create an environment to ensure that they become active contributors to the national economy.

At the same time, a proposal has recently been presented by the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus to introduce a National Care Policy in order to recognize both the paid and unpaid contributions made by women to their families and to the country’s economy.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized that women have a significant responsibility to stand for humanity in the face of the various crises occurring around the world. She called upon the women of the country to unite with compassion and take the lead in raising their voices for peace.

Addressing the event, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj stated that a new era has dawned in which the tears and sweat shed by women working abroad to strengthen the country’s foreign reserves will receive due recognition.

She further noted that a comprehensive mechanism involving all ministries will be implemented to support women entrepreneurs, female heads of households, and women who have experienced violence, the statement said.

At this national event, the Prime Minister also presented appreciation awards to 25 successful women entrepreneurs from across the island.

The occasion was attended by Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunneththi, Southern Province Governor Prof. Susiripala Manawadu, Deputy Ministers including Dr. Namal Sudarshana, along with ambassadors, public representatives, and a large number of participants.