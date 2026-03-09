Huge fire in Scotland triggers train chaos as historic building partially collapses

March 9, 2026   09:47 am

A massive fire near one of Scotland’s busiest train stations has engulfed a historic building in Glasgow, causing it to partially collapse.

Dozens of firefighters scrambled at Union Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday after the blaze started on the ground floor of a four-story commercial building, crews said.

Dramatic images captured orange flames curling around a domed roof beneath the night sky, as a silhouetted crane directed a powerful water jet over the raging blaze.

Specialist equipment was used to tackle the inferno. No casualties have been reported so far.

‘‘At its height, 15 fire appliances and specialist resources, including three high-reach vehicles and a water rescue team, were mobilized to the area,’’ the Scottish Fire and Resue Service said.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney expressed deep concern over the fire and thanked emergency crews for their ongoing response in a post on X late Sunday, local time.

‘‘Please continue to follow travel guidance, avoid the area and stay safe,’’ Swinney added.

Glasgow Central has regular rail services across the United Kingdom including direct links to Edinburgh and London. It has been closed for now and major disruptions to train services have been reported, according to Britain’s National Rail.

Source: CNN
--Agencies 

