Private bus operators on the Hanwella–Colombo Route (143) have reportedly commenced a strike.

The strike is said to have been initiated following a dispute involving Kaduwela–Pettah bus operators regarding passenger boarding.

In response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, the Chairman of the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority, Gamini Jayasinghe, stated that the parties involved in the dispute have been summoned for discussions.

He further added that following the meeting held this morning (March 9), appropriate follow-up actions are expected to be decided.