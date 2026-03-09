CEB dissolved; six new companies take over operations

March 9, 2026   11:04 am

The six new companies established through the dissolution of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have officially come into effect today (09), following the conclusion of the Board’s tenure as of midnight yesterday.

Under this restructuring process, the Ceylon Electricity Board Act No. 17 of 1969 has been repealed, and the CEB has been legally abolished as a corporate entity.

With the dissolution of the Electricity Board, the responsibilities for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and system operations have been transferred to six successor companies, as per an extraordinary gazette notification recently issued by the Minister of Energy. 

All operational activities previously managed by the Electricity Board will now be handled by these new entities.

The six companies established are:

1. Lanka Electricity Generation Lanka (Private) Limited

2. National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited

3. National System Operator (Private) Limited

4. Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited

5. Employees Fund (Private) Limited

6. Energy Ventures Lanka (Private) Limited

New General Managers have been appointed for three of the six companies:

• Lanka Electricity Generation Lanka (Private) Limited – Eng. N. G. Saliya Panditharatne

• National Transmission Network Service Provider (Private) Limited – Eng. N. S. Wettasinghe

• Electricity Distribution Lanka (Private) Limited – Eng. K. S. I. Kumara

