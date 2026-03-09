IMF warns war could push global inflation higher
March 9, 2026 11:06 am
The International Monetary Fund is warning the Middle East conflict poses risks for global inflation and has made energy security a top concern.
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a 10% increase in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.
“We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan’s finance ministry.
“My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she said.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies