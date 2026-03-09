IMF warns war could push global inflation higher

IMF warns war could push global inflation higher

March 9, 2026   11:06 am

The International Monetary Fund is warning the Middle East conflict poses risks for global inflation and has made energy security a top concern.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a 10% increase in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.

“We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan’s finance ministry.

“My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)

Global price hikes may affect local prices - Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe (English)