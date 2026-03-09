Oil is now up 25% and on track for a record daily jump

Oil prices surged more than 25% on Monday to their highest levels since mid-2022.

Energy markets are particularly nervous because the Middle East crisis is unfolding around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

Brent crude futures were up $24.96 or 27% at $117.65 per barrel at 0451 GMT - on track for the biggest-ever jump in a single day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $25.72, or 28.3%, to $116.62.

WTI surged 31.4% to a session high of $119.48 a barrel earlier on Monday, while Brent rose as much as 29% to $119.50 a barrel.

Before the surge on Monday, Brent had already climbed 27% and WTI by 35.6% last week.

