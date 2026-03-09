The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, departed for Manila, Philippines, at midnight yesterday (8 March) to undertake an official visit at the invitation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to participate in events marking International Women’s Day.

Upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Dr. Chanaka Thalpahewa, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines, along with officials from the Government of the Philippines and representatives of the Asian Development Bank, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the International Women’s Day event hosted at the ADB Headquarters in Manila.

On the sidelines of the event, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several Ministers of the Government of the Philippines to further strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines in areas of mutual interest, the statement added.