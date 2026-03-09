Youth arrested with Ice during vehicle inspection in Dodangoda

Youth arrested with Ice during vehicle inspection in Dodangoda

March 9, 2026   11:55 am

During a vehicle inspection operation conducted under the island-wide anti-drug operation, a suspect involved in Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) drug trafficking across Dodangoda and surrounding areas has been arrested by Dodangoda Police. 

At the time of arrest, police stated that the suspect was found in possession of nearly 225 grams of ‘Ice’ during the inspection of a three-wheeler in Dodangoda, which was traveling suspiciously.

The suspect had possessed a stock of ‘Ice’ with an estimated street value of Rs. 4 million.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old resident of Dodangoda, police said. 

Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is allegedly connected to a major drug trafficking network operating in the Kalutara area. 

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court to obtain custody orders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)