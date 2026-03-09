Youth arrested with Ice during vehicle inspection in Dodangoda

During a vehicle inspection operation conducted under the island-wide anti-drug operation, a suspect involved in Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) drug trafficking across Dodangoda and surrounding areas has been arrested by Dodangoda Police.

At the time of arrest, police stated that the suspect was found in possession of nearly 225 grams of ‘Ice’ during the inspection of a three-wheeler in Dodangoda, which was traveling suspiciously.

The suspect had possessed a stock of ‘Ice’ with an estimated street value of Rs. 4 million.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old resident of Dodangoda, police said.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is allegedly connected to a major drug trafficking network operating in the Kalutara area.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court to obtain custody orders.