Prohibition orders issued for 15 defective vehicles in Horana

Prohibition orders have been issued for fifteen defective vehicles identified during a special inspection operation conducted within the Horana Police division, the Horana Police announced.

During the operation, a total of 107 vehicles were inspected. In addition to the prohibition orders, the police initiated legal proceedings against 35 individuals for other traffic-related offenses.

Legal action was taken against vehicles found with defective lighting and signaling systems, faulty brakes, missing side mirrors, or in cases where riders failed to use safety helmets.

The traffic inspection was conducted with the objective of minimizing road accidents within the Horana Police division, as defective vehicles remain a primary cause of such incidents, the police stated.