China urges all parties to immediately stop military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions and avoid causing greater harm to people in regional countries, said Zhai Jun, the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Saudi Arabia. Zhai also met with Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) in Riyadh on the same day.

Faisal said the situation in the Middle East is undergoing an unprecedented crisis, with the flames of war spreading to Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, seriously threatening regional stability and affecting global energy supply and maritime security. Saudi Arabia is fully aware of the risks of escalation and spillover of the conflict and has exercised the utmost restraint. The Saudi side appreciates China’s consistent commitment to fairness and justice and hopes China will continue to play an active role in promoting a ceasefire and ending hostilities to prevent further deterioration of the regional situation.

Zhai said that China is deeply concerned about the current tensions in the region. China has always believed that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations should be upheld. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the Gulf region must not be violated, and any attacks against innocent civilians and non-military targets should be condemned. Promoting peace and ending hostilities is the fundamental way out of the current predicament.

As a major country committed to fairness and justice, and as a good friend and partner of Saudi Arabia, China will continue to play a constructive role and stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to engage all parties and make unremitting efforts to safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region, Zhai noted.

The principle of de-escalation was echoed when Zhai met with Al-Budaiwi. “The current regional situation is highly complex and sensitive, China urges all parties to immediately cease fire and stop hostilities, prevent further escalation of tensions, and return to the track of negotiations as soon as possible, Zhai said.

Al-Budaiwi said the escalation of tensions in the Gulf region seriously threatens global security and stability and serves no party’s interests. The GCC highly appreciates China’s active efforts in promoting peace and ending hostilities and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly push for easing the situation.

Zhai said China appreciates that the GCC ministerial meeting, especially its extraordinary foreign ministers’ meeting, emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to overcome the current crisis and maintain regional stability. China will continue to play a constructive role, working with the GCC and Gulf countries to promote ceasefire and de-escalation and push for cooling down tensions.

Zhai, served as the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, was sent to the region to work for the de-escalation of the tense situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on March 5.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference on Sunday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress, noting the situation in Iran is the focal point in the current international situation. China’s attitude on this issue is objective and impartial.

“We have stated our principled position on multiple occasions, which can be summarized into one key message, that is, to bring about ceasefire and end hostilities. Ancient Chinese wisdom warns that weapons are ominous tools, and should not be used without discretion. The Middle East is engulfed in flames. This is a war that should not have happened — it is a war that does no one any good,” Wang said.

- Agencies