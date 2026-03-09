China says it opposes any targeting of new Iran Supreme leader

March 9, 2026   02:18 pm

China said Monday that Iran’s decision to name Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader following the killing of his father was a domestic matter, and it opposed any attempt to target him.

Israel’s military has threatened to target any successor to former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed over a week ago in a first wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters on Monday that Iran’s decision to appoint the younger Khamenei was “based on its constitution.”

“China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs under any pretext, and Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should be respected,” he said when asked about the threats against the new leader.

Israel and the United States have continued in recent days to pound Iran, which has retaliated by launching waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf neighbors hosting US forces.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)