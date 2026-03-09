Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena has been arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of earning illegal assets worth Rs. 243.8 million.

Sajin Vass Gunawardena was arrested when he arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning (09) to record a statement.

