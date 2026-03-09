Sri Lanka to decide fate of Iranian sailors after diplomatic meeting

A discussion is scheduled to be held today (09) between government authorities and officials of the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka regarding the next steps to be taken concerning the Iranian sailors currently in Sri Lankan custody.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) stated that a decision on how to proceed with the Iranian sailors will be made after the discussion with embassy officials.

A total of 32 sailors rescued from the IRIS Dena vessel, which was attacked by the United States in seas off Galle and 204 sailors from the IRIS Bushehr vessel are currently under Sri Lanka’s custody.

Amid the conflict that has arisen between Iran and the United States, significant attention has been focused on the decisions that Sri Lankan authorities will take regarding the Iranian sailors.

However, commenting on the matter yesterday (08), Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the government will grant one-month free visas to the Iranian sailors and provide them with necessary facilities on humanitarian grounds.

Deputy Minister Hansaka Wijemuni also expressed similar views regarding the measures to be followed concerning the Iranian sailors currently in Sri Lanka’s custody as well as the bodies of the deceased Iranian sailors.