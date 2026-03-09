SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of daily flights to Riyadh and Dubai

SriLankan Airlines has announced that it will resume daily flights to Riyadh and Dubai following the suspension of regular flights amidst the on-going conflict in the Middle East.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines will resume daily flights to Riyadh tonight and to Dubai from tomorrow.

It also noted that authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and prioritize the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew.

The following flights are scheduled to operate:

Flight Route Scheduled time of departure (local time)

UL265 Colombo–Riyadh 18:15 hrs

UL266 Riyadh–Colombo 22:35 hrs

UL231 Colombo–Dubai 12:40 hrs

UL232 Dubai–Colombo 17:00 hrs

For further clarifications, the public can visit its website www.srilankan.com.