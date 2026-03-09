SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of daily flights to Riyadh and Dubai

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of daily flights to Riyadh and Dubai

March 9, 2026   03:32 pm

SriLankan Airlines has announced that it will resume daily flights to Riyadh and Dubai following the suspension of regular flights amidst the on-going conflict in the Middle East.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines will resume daily flights to Riyadh tonight and to Dubai from tomorrow.

It also noted that authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and prioritize the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew.

The following flights are scheduled to operate:

Flight         Route                            Scheduled time of departure (local time)

UL265        Colombo–Riyadh         18:15 hrs

UL266        Riyadh–Colombo         22:35 hrs

UL231        Colombo–Dubai           12:40 hrs

UL232        Dubai–Colombo           17:00 hrs

For further clarifications, the public can visit its website www.srilankan.com.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)

Second gunman of Akuregoda shooting interrogated, more details revealed (English)