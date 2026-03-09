One killed, two injured after Iranian missile hits central Israel

One killed, two injured after Iranian missile hits central Israel

March 9, 2026   04:23 pm

An individual has been killed and two others sustained injuries in an Iranian missile attack in central Israel, Israeli medics said Monday.

The national ambulance service MDA said three people were seriously injured by shrapnel, before one of them died of his wounds, according to The Times of Israel news portal.

At a construction site, two men in their 40s were critically hurt by shrapnel, with one succumbing to their wounds, MDA says. The second man was taken to a hospital.

At another location in central Israel, a man in his 30s was seriously wounded, according to MDA.

Regional tensions escalated last week when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

- Agencies

