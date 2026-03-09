Ex-MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena remanded

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier today (09) has been remanded.

He was remanded until 24 March by the Colombo Chief Magistrate, Asanga S Bodaragama, Ada Derana reporter said.

Sajin Vass Gunawardena was arrested by the Bribery Commission over allegations of earning illegal assets worth Rs. 243.8 million.

The former MP was arrested when he arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning (09) to record a statement.

Former MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena was summoned to the Bribery Commission to record a statement in connection with an investigation being conducted into the alleged accumulation of assets through illegal means.