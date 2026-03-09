President receives blessings from Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero

The Most Venerable Ittapana Dhammalankara Mahanayake Thera, the Mahanayake of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha and the Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (09) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, the President held a brief discussion with the Mahanayake Thero. Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero also conveyed his blessings to the President for the successful continuation of the government’s work, the President’s Media Division stated.

The Most Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thera, Senior Karmavagacharya of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha, was also present on the occasion.