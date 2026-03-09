US gas prices up 50 cents since the war with Iran started

US gas prices up 50 cents since the war with Iran started

March 9, 2026   05:30 pm

US gas prices edged up about 3 cents in the latest reading from AAA. That was the smallest increase in the past week, lifting the price for a gallon of regular to $3.48.

Prices have now increased nearly 50 cents, or about 17%, just since the start of the war in Iran.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices were up more than 11% in trading early Monday, taking the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark US crude oil, more than $100 a barrel for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The retail gas price readings are based upon surveys of gas stations the day before, so the Monday reading, as well as Sunday’s 4-cent-a-gallon increase, were the gains that took place over the weekend, analysts said.

Last week, gas prices were essentially unchanged in Sunday’s reading, taken the day US and Israeli attacks on Iran began, and up only one cent on Monday.

But then prices shot up 11.2 cents in Tuesday’s reading, taken on the first weekday after the attacks. This marked the largest one-day gain since Hurricane Katrina.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's ''Women's Power'' celebrates International Women's Day 2026 (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

US says it will not influence Sri Lanka's decisions; SL will not align with any party  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

Sri Lanka marks Int'l Women's Day with several events;Manusath Derana conducts medical clinic (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.03.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

'International laws must be followed, any challenge can be faced then  FM Vijitha Herath (English)