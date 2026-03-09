58-year-old woman involved in drug trafficking arrested in Hatton

A woman who had been involved in drug trafficking in Hatton for several years has been arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of the Hatton Police Division.

She was remanded until March 23 after being produced before the Hatton District Judge and Magistrate, police stated.

The suspect is a 58-year-old mother of four from Mount Lavinia.

According to information received by the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Hatton Division, the suspect had been trafficking drugs from Mount Lavinia to Hatton for a long time. Based on the information, on March 3, officers of the Special Investigation Unit arrested the suspect when she arrived in Hatton on a private bus from Colombo. She was in possession of 11,850 milligrams of the crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) at the time of her arrest.

The suspect was initially produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court and detained at the Hatton Police Station under a detention order for further investigations. Based on information received during interrogation, 11 males who had purchased drugs from her were also arrested.

After presenting those 11 suspects before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court, the magistrate ordered that they be released on bail.

Investigations have further revealed that for nearly three years, the woman had been bringing drugs to Hatton and selling a packet for around Rs. 5,000.