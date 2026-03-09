Gunadasa Samarasinghe appointed new Secretary to Ministry of Plantation

Gunadasa Samarasinghe has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.

The letter of appointment was handed over to him this afternoon (09) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Gunadasa Samarasinghe, a Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, was serving as an Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education at the time of his appointment to this post, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.